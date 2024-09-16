Creekside Middle School student, 11, arrested for school shooting threat, Sheriff Chitwood says

The Brief A middle school student is now in custody after he allegedly made threats to commit a school shooting in Port Orange. At the student's home, deputies recovered airsoft guns, fake ammunition, knives, swords and other weapons he was allegedly showing off to other students on video. The 11-year-old Creekside Middle School student is charged with making a written threat of a mass shooting, which is a felony.



A middle school student is now in custody after he allegedly made threats to commit a school shooting in Port Orange, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

On Monday morning, deputies arrested an 11-year-old Creekside Middle School student on a charge of making a written threat of a mass shooting, which is a felony.

Chitwood announced the arrest on his X account: "As promised. We just arrested a Creekside Middle School student who made threats to commit a school shooting at Creekside or Silver Sands Middle School," Chitwood wrote. "He had written a list of names and targets. He says it was all a joke," he added.

At the student's home, deputies recovered airsoft guns, fake ammunition, knives, swords and other weapons he was allegedly showing off to other students on video.

The arrest comes just days after Chitwood announced during a fiery news conference that his agency has spent nearly $21,000 in recent days investigating bogus school threats posted on social media.

"Parents, you don't want to raise your kids, I'm going to start raising them. Every time we make an arrest, your kid's photo is going to be put out there. And if I could do it, I'm going to perp walk your kid so that everybody can see what your kid's up to," Chitwood said.