Florida school bus driver charged with child abuse after allegedly assaulting student, police say

A Brevard County school bus driver was arrested on Monday, accused of assaulting a 12-year-old student.

Melbourne Police responded to a call from the South Alternative Learning Center about a disturbance on a school bus that was transporting students to the center.

During their investigation, officers found that the bus driver, 59-year-old William Green of Palm Bay, had stopped the bus and confronted the student. According to police, Green pushed the student into a seat and placed his hands around the boy’s neck. Multiple students witnessed the incident, and video footage from the bus captured the event, authorities said.

Green was taken into custody without incident on a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm.

"The Brevard Public School District is cooperating fully with police," a spokesperson told FOX 35 News. "The driver will not be with students as the district completes its internal investigation."

No further details have been released about the student’s condition and the case remains under investigation by the Melbourne Police Department.

