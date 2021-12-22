COVID-19 cases force 4 area restaurants to close thru Christmas

Through the windows, it looks like Sixty Vines Winter Park is ready for their dinner crowd. Tables are set, wine and water glasses in place.

But the chairs will remain empty through the week. The sign on their front door reads, in part, "WE WILL BE CLOSED THROUGH CHRISTMAS DUE TO A NUMBER OF CONFIRMED COVID CASES."

"I don’t like to see shutdowns, especially for COVID," said Mike Jorgensen who is visiting from St. Augustine.

Sixty Vines announced on social media Sunday that it was closing early due to unforeseen circumstances. First, it said it would open Friday for dinner. Now the restaurant is keeping the doors closed till after Christmas during what is typically a busy time for restaurants.

"It’s an unfortunate timing.," Jorgensen said.

The Strand in Orlando will be quiet until Dec. 26 too. On Instagram, it announced the closure is due to "positive COVID result among staff."

The Osprey in Orlando first posted on Instagram saying it would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to COVID-19. On Tuesday afternoon, an update post announced it would not re-open until Dec. 28.

Haos on Church Street in Downtown Orlando will re-open on Dec. 26, citing staffing issues in the sign on their window. It said on its Instagram page that the rise in COVID-19 cases has affected them too.

