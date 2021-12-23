Senior dog at shelter for more than 200 days wants home for the holidays

A senior dog at Orange County Animal Services is looking for a home for the holidays.

Rascal has spent 207 days in the shelter. This is one of the longest stays for a dog at the shelter this year.

He is about 8-years-old and has been at the shelter since May.

If you would like to adopt Rascal and give him a warm loving home for the holidays and beyond, it will only cost about $20.

You can find more information on Rascal on the Orange County Animal Shelter's website.