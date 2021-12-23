Expand / Collapse search

Senior dog at shelter for more than 200 days wants home for the holidays

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
10:50AM
Pets and Animals
FOX 35 Orlando

Rascal would love to be a part of your family for Christmas!

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A senior dog at Orange County Animal Services is looking for a home for the holidays. 

Rascal has spent 207 days in the shelter. This is one of the longest stays for a dog at the shelter this year.

He is about 8-years-old and has been at the shelter since May. 

If you would like to adopt Rascal and give him a warm loving home for the holidays and beyond, it will only cost about $20. 

You can find more information on Rascal on the Orange County Animal Shelter's website.  