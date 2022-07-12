Community comes together to help rebuild Mount Dora synagogue after teen suspect crashes truck into it

The Mount Dora community is coming together to help rebuild a Lake County place of worship after a truck crashed into the side of their building.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Jonny Santiago was driving a Ford F-150 that was part of a nationwide BOLO (be on the lookout). Lake County deputies tried to stop the truck in Mount Dora Monday, but instead, deputies said Santiago sped away, sparking the chase with law enforcement.

Authorities said he lost control of the truck and crashed into the Traditional Congregation of Mount Dora and then pulled out a gun and started shooting. Deputies fired back, which sent him to the hospital. He's now in custody at the Orange County Jail without bond.

"It looked like a bomb had hit this place," Larry Mills, the president of the synagogue, said. "When the truck hit the building, all of the concrete got exploded out of the wall. It went all the way across the room, it actually busted out the door on the other side."

Mills said that no one was inside at the time.

"I’m thankful no one was here," Mills said. "My wife was here two hours earlier. If she would have been here, I don’t know what would have happened."

On Tuesday morning, many in the community came to help board up the synagogue and do what they can to help.

"You can just give a little bit of your time, and make a big difference for somebody and I think this did. So we’re happy to do that," said Amanda Kudworth who helped to clean up.

Many in the community said they're shocked this happened.

"After I read more about it, I said, ‘what are the odds that all of that would take place and would culminate at the synagogue,’ and there’s nothing left to do but pick up the pieces," Don Thames, who also helped to clean up, said.