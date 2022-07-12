Man in his 20s found shot dead in parking lot near Florida Mall, deputies say

article

Deputies are investigating after a person was found dead in the parking lot of an office complex near the Florida Mall late Monday night.

Orange County deputies were called to 8412 S. Orange Blossom Trail around 11:45 p.m. about a shooting.

"Upon arrival, they found a male in his 20s who had been shot in the parking lot," the sheriff's office said.

MORE NEWS: Armed and dangerous suspect sought by Florida deputies located, shot in Mount Dora

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No suspect information has been released.

Check back for updates.