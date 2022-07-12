Father missing after argument with teen who got in shootout with Mount Dora police, officials say

Investigators say the father of an 18-year-old suspect who allegedly got into a shootout with Mount Dora police is missing.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says a woman from New York called to report that her husband was in Deltona with their 18-year-old son, Johnny Santiago, at the couple’s home.

"She said earlier in the day, she’d been on the phone with her husband when she heard him arguing with Johnny, followed by a loud noise. Then the call disconnected, and she never heard from her husband again," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies arrived at the home on Lehigh Drive and did not find anyone. The white 2021 Ford F-150 the suspect was known to drive was spotted in DeBary, where it allegedly fled from deputies.

Earlier Monday, Volusia County deputies said it was looking for the driver of a white truck that was possibly connected to a "suspicious incident" in Deltona. Authorities did not elaborate on the incident, but said the driver was considered to be "armed and dangerous."

A spokesperson for Mount Dora police said the truck was located by Lake County deputies around 4:45 p.m. Monday and led deputies on a short chase, which ended in Mount Dora. An official said Santiago crashed into a synagogue near Donnelly and 9th and began to shoot at law enforcement, who returned fire.

Santiago was shot and then surrendered, the official said. Officers rendered aid and transported the main to the hospital. He was alive at last check, the official said.

The suspect’s father, 52-year-old Juan Santiago, has not been located, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Check back for updates.