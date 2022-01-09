Comedian-actor Bob Saget found dead inside Orlando hotel room, deputies say

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget on Sunday.

Saget was 65 years old.

In a tweet, the sheriff's office said deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando "for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room."

The sheriff's office identified the man as Robert Saget, pronouncing him dead at the scene.

According to the tweet, detectives said they found no signs of foul play or drug use.

Deputies said the Medical Examiner's Office will determine Saget's cause of death.

Saget was in Florida over the weekend on his comedy tour "Bob Saget: I Don't Do Negative Tour."

He had stops in Orlando on Friday and Ponte Vedra Beach on Saturday.

Saget was well known for his stint on Full House as Danny Tanner, along with many acting, hosting and stand-up gigs throughout the years.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Bob Saget attends the Los Angeles special screening of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" hosted by actress Mckenna Grace at iPic Theaters on November 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Expand

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Bob Saget speaks onstage during the Cool Comedy-Hot Cuisine Virtual Event on October 17, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for the Scleroderma Research Foundation)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 14: (L-R) Dave Coulier, Bob Saget and John Stamos attend MegaCon Orlando 2021 at Orange County Convention Center on August 14, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Los Angeles, CA - JULY 25: Bob Saget performs at Operation Comedy With Bill Burr and Friends at the Wiltern Theater on July 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. This is the first performance at the Wiltern in 15 months (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagi Expand

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Bob Saget attends the "Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary" Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

