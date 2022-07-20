Daytona Beach Naked Cowboy lawsuit: City to vote on $90K settlement in 2021 panhandling arrest

article

City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on possibly approving a $90,000 settlement with Robert Burck, also known as the Naked Cowboy, in a meeting related to his panhandling arrest during Daytona Beach Bike Week last year.

The performer filed a lawsuit against the city of Daytona Beach claiming he was wrongfully arrested on March 6, 2021, after officers said they saw him accepting money in his guitar on Main Street, which is against the city’s panhandling ordinance. The panhandling charge was later dropped, and Burck pled not guilty to resisting arrest.

FOX 35 News spoke to Burck shortly after his arrest who said he was playing his guitar and never asked anyone for money. He has attended the city's Bike Week for more than two decades and said he's never had an issue before.

"The charges are kind of ridiculous, so it is what it is, but it happened. I spent the night in jail, sitting there all by myself scared. But whatever, it was good, I got out," Burck said at the time.

The lawsuit will be brought up during the 6 p.m. meeting, according to the agenda.