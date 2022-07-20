Florida woman armed with pitchfork, whip tries to sell teddy bears outside Publix: report

article

A Central Florida woman accused of running around outside a Publix store with a pitchfork and a black whip, while trying to sell teddy bears, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the Publix on North Hancock Road in Clermont.

According to an arrest report, a trooper saw a woman, later identified as Lisa Anne Slone, 56, of Ocoee, yelling and waving the pitchfork and whip outside the grocery store's main entrance and handcuffed her after she refused to stop.

The trooper spoke with the store manager who said Slone was reportedly trying to sell teddy bears behind the store, and at some point, she started to yell and run around with the pitchfork and the whip, and stabbed a man's minivan, causing damage.

The trooper said the woman appeared to be "highly intoxicated on some sort of stimulant drug." Slone reportedly told law enforcement "she felt no pain anymore and that God was in control."

She was taken to the Lake County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The pitchfork was placed into evidence.