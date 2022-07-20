$450 checks per child being sent to Florida families: See if you qualify

article

If you got a check in the mail for $450 from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, don't throw it away.

Some families with children in Florida are receiving one-time payments of $450 per child as part of DeSantis' $35.5 million budget that was signed earlier this year.

First Lady Casey DeSantis announced during a visit in Tampa on Friday that foster families, adoptive families, and single mothers are eligible for the checks. It's part of the "Hope Florida — A Pathway to Prosperity" program.

"$35 million within that budget will then go to support our foster and adoptive families, our single moms across the state," DeSantis said during the visit.

According to a press release, the checks will go to 59,000 families across Florida. However, it's not made clear if there are other requirements that must be met to receive the check.

On Tuesday, the governor's spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, tweeted a photo of the letter that comes with the check, stating, "These letters are real."

The letter in the image reads:

"As a father of three young children, I know that getting ready for a new school year can be both exciting and stressful. To offset the costs of rising inflation, especially with a new school year approaching, the State of Florida is giving you $450 for each child in your care. This one-time payment can be used for anything from buying diapers to fueling at the pump. I also want to make sure you are aware of our state's 'Back-to-School' sales-tax holiday, which will take place from July 25 to August 7, to help you get the supplies you need to prepare for the upcoming school year. Supplies that will be tax-free during this time include clothing, bags, computers, shoes and other school supplies.

Please accept this payment as a form of gratitude and acknowledgment for all that you do to help nurture Florida's future. God bless you, and God bless the great state of Florida."