How Orlando residents can snag free Chick-fil-A every Monday of January 2024

Chick-fil-A wants you to ring in 2024 with free chicken!

The Atlanta-based fast food restaurant announced Friday that Orlando residents can enjoy a free breakfast entrée of their choice. To snag one, all you have to do is order through the Chick-fil-A app on any Monday in January – Jan. 1, 8, 15, 22 or 29 – and you'll get an offer in your Rewards tab within 48 hours that you can redeem at any participating Orlando-area Chick-fil-A location.

That free entrée can be one of the following four options: a chicken biscuit, a sausage or bacon, egg and cheese biscuit or muffin, an egg white grill or a four-count Chick-n-Minis order.

Photo: Chick-fil-A

"We’re so excited to celebrate the new year with this breakfast treat," said Matt Beach, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Millenia. "We hope the community will join us in enjoying a delicious breakfast entrée for a good cause."

A portion of proceeds from each mobile order will go toward the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation.

The promotion is limited to one per person, per Chick-fil-A One account and is not valid with any other offer.