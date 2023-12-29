How Orlando residents can snag free Chick-fil-A every Monday of January 2024
ORLANDO, Fla. - Chick-fil-A wants you to ring in 2024 with free chicken!
The Atlanta-based fast food restaurant announced Friday that Orlando residents can enjoy a free breakfast entrée of their choice. To snag one, all you have to do is order through the Chick-fil-A app on any Monday in January – Jan. 1, 8, 15, 22 or 29 – and you'll get an offer in your Rewards tab within 48 hours that you can redeem at any participating Orlando-area Chick-fil-A location.
That free entrée can be one of the following four options: a chicken biscuit, a sausage or bacon, egg and cheese biscuit or muffin, an egg white grill or a four-count Chick-n-Minis order.
Photo: Chick-fil-A
"We’re so excited to celebrate the new year with this breakfast treat," said Matt Beach, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Millenia. "We hope the community will join us in enjoying a delicious breakfast entrée for a good cause."
A portion of proceeds from each mobile order will go toward the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation.
The promotion is limited to one per person, per Chick-fil-A One account and is not valid with any other offer.