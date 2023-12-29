Orlando ranked No. 1 New Year's Eve city in the US: Things to do to celebrate 2024 in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Good news, Orlando!
If you're looking to ring in 2024 in the best way possible, you won't have to go far. A new study from WalletHub ranked The City Beautiful as the No. 1 spot to celebrate New Year's Eve. It had the highest food and entertainment ranking, and isn't considered one of the more expensive cities to celebrate, either.
"Orlando, FL is the best city for ringing in the new year - and it’s also one of the most frequently visited during the holiday," WalletHub said in its report. "Whether you want to experience the holiday at a breathtaking destination like Disney World or just at a house or hotel, Orlando has you covered. The city ranks first when it comes to nightlife options and affordable restaurants rated 4.5+ stars, so you can enjoy some fun and a good meal before 2024 arrives."
There's also no shortage of fireworks in the area.
"Of course, you can’t talk about New Year’s Eve without mentioning fireworks. Orlando has some of the longest fireworks displays in the country, and consumer fireworks are legal, so people can set up their own shows," the report said.
Here's a look at a few places around town you can celebrate New Year's Eve 2024:
Old Town New Year's Eve Celebration, Kissimmee
When: 1 p.m. Sunday
Concert: Starts at 7 p.m.
What to expect: Family friendly, music, car show, fireworks
Cost: Free
ICON Park, Orlando
When: 8 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Saturday
Cost: Free
What to expect: Light show, live DJ, specialty drinks
Asian Lantern Festival at Central Florida Zoo, Sanford
When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday
Cost: About $20/person
Thornton Park Block Party, Orlando
When: 8:30 p.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday
What to expect: Concerts, music, food
Tickets: Start at $20
The Castle Irish Pub, Orlando
When: 11 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday
Cost: Free
University CityWalk, Orlando
What to expect: Live band, DJ
Cost: No cover, but parking charge applies
Winter Wonderland Market, JW Marriott, Orlando
What to expect: Holiday food, drinks, crafts, kids' activities
Cost: Free
Alfond Inn, Winter Park
When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday to 1:30 a.m. Monday
What to expect: Live music, ball drop, champagne, dancing
Cost: $75+
Park Avenue Tavern, Winter Park
What to expect: New Year's Eve brunch and dinner
Cost: $70/person
Boxi Park, Lake Nona
When: 9 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday
What to expect: Live music, champagne toast, party favors
Cost: Starts at $25