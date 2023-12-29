Orlando ranked No. 1 New Year's Eve city in the US: Things to do to celebrate 2024 in Central Florida

Good news, Orlando!

If you're looking to ring in 2024 in the best way possible, you won't have to go far. A new study from WalletHub ranked The City Beautiful as the No. 1 spot to celebrate New Year's Eve. It had the highest food and entertainment ranking, and isn't considered one of the more expensive cities to celebrate, either.

"Orlando, FL is the best city for ringing in the new year - and it’s also one of the most frequently visited during the holiday," WalletHub said in its report. "Whether you want to experience the holiday at a breathtaking destination like Disney World or just at a house or hotel, Orlando has you covered. The city ranks first when it comes to nightlife options and affordable restaurants rated 4.5+ stars, so you can enjoy some fun and a good meal before 2024 arrives."

RELATED : What's open and closed on New Year's Day 2024

There's also no shortage of fireworks in the area.

"Of course, you can’t talk about New Year’s Eve without mentioning fireworks. Orlando has some of the longest fireworks displays in the country, and consumer fireworks are legal, so people can set up their own shows," the report said.

Here's a look at a few places around town you can celebrate New Year's Eve 2024:

Old Town New Year's Eve Celebration, Kissimmee

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Concert: Starts at 7 p.m.

What to expect: Family friendly, music, car show, fireworks

Cost: Free

More info

ICON Park, Orlando

When: 8 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Saturday

Cost: Free

What to expect: Light show, live DJ, specialty drinks

More info

Asian Lantern Festival at Central Florida Zoo, Sanford

When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday

Cost: About $20/person

More info

Thornton Park Block Party, Orlando

When: 8:30 p.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday

What to expect: Concerts, music, food

Tickets: Start at $20

More info

The Castle Irish Pub, Orlando

When: 11 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday

Cost: Free

More info

University CityWalk, Orlando

What to expect: Live band, DJ

Cost: No cover, but parking charge applies

Winter Wonderland Market, JW Marriott, Orlando

What to expect: Holiday food, drinks, crafts, kids' activities

Cost: Free

More info

Alfond Inn, Winter Park

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday to 1:30 a.m. Monday

What to expect: Live music, ball drop, champagne, dancing

Cost: $75+

More info

Park Avenue Tavern, Winter Park

What to expect: New Year's Eve brunch and dinner

Cost: $70/person

More info

Boxi Park, Lake Nona

When: 9 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday

What to expect: Live music, champagne toast, party favors

Cost: Starts at $25

More info