Another chicken restaurant planning to bring its 'Better Chicken Sandwich' to Orlando

It looks like Orlando will soon be home to yet another chicken restaurant!

Kansas-based Chick N Max, which calls itself "Home of the Better Chicken Sandwich," is eyeing Orlando as part of its expansion into the Southeast United States, with plans to open additional locations in Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Jacksonville and Tallahassee.

As far as Orlando goes, the company said in a news release that it hopes to bring as many as five restaurants and 125 jobs to the Orlando area.

There are currently seven locations open in the U.S. in Kansas, Texas and South Dakota.

"Southeastern markets like those across Florida boast a well-established fast-casual chicken restaurant market, and we’re aiming to establish a strong presence of our own and capture market share," said the restaurant's Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development, Jeff Frahm. "We’re excited about turning the page to this next chapter of our evolution and look forward to bringing our innovative take on chicken to the area."

Chick N Max, founded in Wichita, Kansas, is known for its variety of chicken sandwiches made with either almond-wood smoked pulled chicken or crispy chicken tenders.

The almond-wood smoked chicken is also served as smoked leg quarters, breast quarters, or smoked wings. As far as sides go, customers can complement their chicken with fries, onion rings, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, smoked white beans or one of 11 sauces.

"We’re not just serving up ordinary, boring chicken sandwiches. Our menu features the latest food trends in America, and we’re taking it to new heights," Frahm said. "We’re proud to say we’re creating the ‘better chicken sandwich’ segment, offering more than the typical ‘original’ or ‘spicy’ chicken sandwich. Our menu impresses and delights even the most discerning diners."

The new locations will stand at about 2,100 square feet with room for 60 to 80 customers inside and outside, a take-out counter, a drive-thru and several designated curbside pick-up parking spaces. In addition to free-standing restaurant, Chick N Max is also interested in exploring partnerships with colleges, truck stops, gas stations, hospitals and theme parks.

Click here for more information about Chick N Max.