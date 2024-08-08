Wendy's testing new drive-thru technology at Orlando location

article

Wendy's is looking to make ordering at the drive-thru a more seamless experience with new artificial intelligence technology that could be expanded nationwide in the future.

You might be aware that the fast food restaurant has AI technology at just over two dozen locations in the U.S., that allows customers to place an order using an ordering system that's personalized and responsive. You can customize your order, make in-the-moment changes and add-on any deals the store is offering.

Wendy's is piggybacking off this system and is rolling out a pilot program in select Florida locations for Spanish speakers.

Wendy's $1 Frosty being offered for rest of summer

"We’ve embraced generative AI at the drive-thru to assist Wendy's crew members while evolving the technology to meet our customers’ needs," CIO Matt Spessard said. "I’m energized by our partnership with Google Cloud to continue pushing this technology forward with new Spanish language capabilities designed to expand access, reshaping the drive-thru experience for our Wendy’s fans today and in the future."

In Orlando, the new Spanish AI-technology will be available at the Wendy's location at 11124 Dowden Road. It's also available at 28 company-operated locations in Ohio and Florida.

White Castle slashes price of burgers as fast-food deal war ramps up

To use it, customers will first need to alert the AI assistant that they want to order in Spanish by either saying "Spanish" or "Español." Then, the FreshAI system will speak and process the customer's order.

Wendy's is expanding the functionality of its FreshAI assistant at the drive-thru with Spanish-language capabilities at select locations in Florida. (Photo: Wendy's)

McDonald's new 'Collector's Meal' comes with nostalgic cups

The technology is still in its early stages, but a Wendy's spokesperson said they plan on continuing to expand and share updates in the future.