Chicago-based Portillo's opening third Orlando-area restaurant

A third Portillo's location is in the works for Orlando!

The Chicago-based chain, known for hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chocolate cake, announced Tuesday it would open its third Orlando-area location by the end of 2024. This marks the seventh location in Florida.

It'll be located in the Waterford Lakes Town Center near the University of Central Florida's main campus in Orlando.

Photo: Portillos

The 7,800-square-foot restaurant will feature a dining room with seating for nearly 200 people, plus an outdoor patio with room for about 40 patrons. There will also be a grab-and-go pick-up area and a double drive-thru.

""Orlando has been a great new market for Portillo’s over the past few years," said Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo. "We’ve loved serving our unrivaled Chicago street food to the Orlando community, and we’re excited to continue to give guests in the sunshine state even more convenience with additional restaurants. Next up, we look forward to even more continued growth across the Sunbelt."

An exact opening date for this restaurant has not yet been announced.

Portillo's has been on a roll in recent months, expanding its footprint in Florida. Here's a look at the six locations currently open:

Brandon: 1748 W Brandon Blvd.

Clermont: 1251 East Highway 50

Kissimmee: 8041 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Orlando: 7715 Palm Parkway

St. Petersburg: 2302 Tyrone Blvd. N

Tampa: 2102 E Fowler Ave.

FOX 35 previously reported back in September that the chain got the green light to build another location in Lady Lake along US-27/441. No other details about this location have been announced.