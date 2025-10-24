Charges pending after 10 hospitalized in Orlando car crash

The Brief One adult and nine children – ages three to 14 – were injured in a two-vehicle crash Oct. 23 in Orlando. Four children were released from the hospital; one adult and five children remain in stable condition, Orlando Health said. Charges are pending in connection to this ongoing investigation, Florida Highway Police said.



A two-car crash on Raleigh Street in Orlando injured 11 people, including nine children, authorities say.

Who were the drivers?

What we know:

The crash involved two drivers – a 58-year-old woman driving a Nissan Altima and a 29-year-old man driving an Alfa Romeo.

Both drivers have not been publicly identified at this time.

Florida Highway Patrol said both cars were traveling east when the man hit the back of the Nissan, causing it to veer off the road and hit a tree in Orlando's Parramore neighborhood. A preliminary investigation found the man was speeding and didn't see the Nissan slowing down in front of him, authorities said.

The man remained on the scene to be questioned by law enforcement and was not arrested Oct. 22, officials said. Troopers told FOX 35 Thursday evening that charges were pending for the male driver.

Who was injured?

What we know:

One adult and nine children were hospitalized after the crash. The man was not injured, officials said.

Orlando Fire Department crews said they arrived to find one adult woman trapped in a vehicle near Campanella Avenue. She was extricated and transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

All nine children were transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

As of Oct. 24, four children were released and five remain at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Orlando Health said in an update. One of the five children hospitalized is in critical, but stable condition, a spokesperson said. The other four children hospitalized are stable.

The woman is in stable condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center, a hospital spokesperson said.

The children were in the Nissan, FOX 35's Matt Trezza reported.

Parramore residents react

Residents told FOX 35 they're shocked, saying they never thought something like this would happen in an area where children play.

What we don't know:

The identity of both drivers is also not known. The crash remains under investigation.