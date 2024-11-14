Changing the culture in Kissimmee: New mayor aims to restore trust in police

Kissimmee’s newly elected Mayor Jackie Espinosa says her top priority is to change the city’s culture and rebuild trust in the police department after allegations of a "culture of cover-up" led to the former police chief’s resignation.

Espinosa is considering reinstating a citizen review board for the police department, which she believes could help foster transparency and restore the community’s confidence.

"We’ve always been looked at as a great department, and I want to make sure that’s re-established," Espinosa said.

The Kissimmee Police Department has recently come under scrutiny by the State Attorney’s office. An audit revealed at least 15 instances of excessive force or improper entry that were not reported to the state, as required by law. In addition, 11 other Kissimmee officers are under investigation for alleged misconduct.

Following former Police Chief Betty Holland’s resignation last month, an interim chief from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has stepped in. Espinosa plans to open discussions with city commissioners about the citizen review board after her swearing-in next Tuesday.

Although a new review board would be limited under state law — unable to investigate complaints directly — it could still review department policies and procedures. Members of the board would be appointed by local law enforcement, with one required to be a retired law enforcement officer.

Espinosa expressed the importance of community involvement in restoring trust, saying, "Just like they put us in office, they are expecting a certain result. We’d like them to feel safe."

