Commissioner hopes to make Brevard a 'Bill of Rights sanctuary county'

Brevard County Commissioner Rob Feltner has proposed an ordinance that would make Brevard a so-called "Bill of Rights sanctuary county."

This proposed ordinance is based on one that Collier County passed last August.

"I'd say this is a movement in Florida by some conservative groups to pass this in as many counties as possible," Feltner said.

The text of the ordinance states that "the county has the 'right to be free from the commanding hand of the federal government and has the right to refuse to cooperate with federal government officials in response to unconstitutional federal government measures.'"

"If there's some sort of mandate that would run afoul of our constitutional liberties, then that's for the federal government to do, not Brevard County government," Feltner said.

The Republican county lawmaker said this meant that when it comes to any federal activity in the county — like hurricane recovery, disaster response, or a possible future pandemic — county officials could legally refuse to cooperate.

"When something is being formulated for a future policy, having that discussion, I think it's mindful to say I think there are some constitutional questions here. Maybe this isn't a great idea right now."

Prominent local democrats say the county has more pressing needs to address, instead of measures like this.

"It does absolutely nothing for the residents of Brevard County except expose us to potential lawsuits from the Federal Government, itself," said Brevard County School Board Member Jennifer Jenkins.

The county is set to vote on the ordinance at their meeting on Dec. 3. Jenkins said this measure might actually keep the county from getting crucial federal support at times when they desperately needed it.

"There are so many parts of this community that benefitted from the resources of the Federal Government, especially when we were in a state of emergency during COVID."

