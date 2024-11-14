Tropical Depression 19 has formed in the Caribbean, potential Florida impacts?

The National Hurricane Center reports that Potential Tropical Cyclone 19 has developed into Tropical Depression 19 in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm, named Tropical Storm Sara, in the coming days.

As of Thursday, Tropical Depression 19 was located over 280 miles east of Isla Guanaja, Honduras, and 120 miles east-northeast of Cabo Gracias A Dios, near the Honduras-Nicaragua border, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The NHC predicts it will intensify into Tropical Storm Sara as it moves toward Central America this week, possibly nearing hurricane strength as it approaches Mexico early next week.

Is a tropical storm headed towards Florida?

It's still uncertain how the system will affect the eastern Gulf of Mexico, including Florida, the Keys, and Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Currently, it'll pose a large flood threat for Honduras and Belize, but by the time it is expected to curve toward Florida, it's expected to weaken or dissipate.

Current computer models suggest several possible paths, but it's too early to predict with certainty. More information will become available in the coming days.

Two current scenarios for Florida impact:

Scenario 1: The storm tracks between Cancun and Cuba, potentially becoming a major hurricane over open water and impacting Florida early next week as a strong system.

Scenario 2: The storm moves over Nicaragua and Honduras before heading toward Belize, eventually reaching the Gulf and possibly heading for Florida. This track would likely result in a weaker system.

When will we know?

We'll learn more throughout the week as the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor this potential system and provide updates on its development.

When does hurricane season end?

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30, 2024. Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 each year. While rare, it is possible for storms to form outside those windows.

How many tropical storms and hurricanes have we had this year?

If Sara forms, it would mark the 18th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

So far this year, we've had 11 hurricanes and six tropical storms with 17 named storms total.

Hurricanes: Beryl, Debby, Ernesto, Francine, Helene, Isaac, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Oscar, Rafael.

Tropical storms: Alberto, Chris, Gordon, Joyce, Nadine, and Patty.

Three hurricanes have made landfall in Florida: Hurricane Debby, Hurricane Helene, and Hurricane Milton.

In November, only three hurricanes have made landfall on Florida in the last 173 years of records. Those were an unnamed storm of 1935, Hurricane Kate in 1985, and Hurricane Nicole in 2022.

What names are left on the list?

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

There are 21 names given each hurricane season, which repeat every six years. Names can be retired if they were considerably destructive or deadly.

If all 21 names are used in a season, there is a supplemental list of storm names. The first five on that list are: Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, and Emery.

