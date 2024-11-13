Human head washes ashore South Florida beach, police say

The Brief Officials are investigating after a human head washed ashore a beach in South Florida, officials said. The Medical Examiner's Office is now working to identify the person.



A human head apparently washed ashore a South Florida beach on Tuesday morning, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

According to Detective Andre Martin, a worker for the Village of Key Biscayne found human remains early Tuesday morning. Detective Martin said it appears to be a human skull.

Those remains were taken to the Medical Examiner's Office to try and identify the victim.

No other details were immediately released.