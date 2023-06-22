Need weekend plans? Check out these 5 events you won't want to miss in Central Florida

Need plans this weekend? There are plenty of events happening in Central Florida for people of all ages to enjoy.

Celebrate LGBTQ+ and Pride Month with the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens - Sanford

Enjoy the sunset and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens. There will be different themed arts and crafts activities, food trucks to grab a bite and much more to look forward to.

Tickets are $6 each when purchased online and $8 each when purchased on-site. You can also purchase a $40 family pack that includes four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas.

The event will be taking place on June 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Click here to learn more about the event and get tickets.

Get your Zen on with baby goat yoga at Alaska Farms - Orlando

Relax from the stressful work week with a session of baby goat yoga at Alaska Farms.

During the class you'll be able to do yoga with baby goats, feed them, take pictures with them and well play with all of them after the session. Tickets are $32 each. Keep in mind this event is for ages 8 and up.

Check out their website to purchase tickets and learn more.

Fill your belly with over 50 food trucks at Mega Food Truck - Downtown Clermont

Foodies, get excited for Mega Food Truck that has over 50 food trucks to choose from.

The event will be on June 24 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown Clermont. Visit their website to learn more.

Get nostalgic at The Old Town Classic Car Show - Old Town Kissimmee

Check out the Old Town Classic Car Show to see cars from the 80s and older.

The event is free for people bringing a car and those who want to attend.

This event happens every Saturday at Old Town in Kissimmee. Click here for more details.

Get your groove on at the Pineapple Festival - Orlando

Come hungry and wear comfortable shoes to the Pineapple Festival – there will be plenty of food and endless music.

This is a Puerto Rican-themed street festival with authentic food, live music, and even a kids zone.

The event is at the Lake Nona Town Center on June 24 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is free entry. Visit their website to learn more.