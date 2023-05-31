The Grove Park is newest recreational green space in Orlando's Packing District

The City Beautiful’s new 66-acre green space and recreational area, The Grove Park, is officially open and ready for the public.

Located in The Packing District off of Princeton Street and John Young Parkway, the park features 1.5 miles of trail for biking, jogging, and walking along a lake, wetlands area, and outdoor pavilion.

Named for the citrus industry that once claimed the space for packaging, the park will now connect neighborhoods like Rosemont, College Park, Mercy Drive, and Spring Lake. The park can be used for picnics, festivals, and concerts.

"A great place to gather," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. "A great place for children to play, to connect outdoors, and make memories."

Right next to the park is the home of the new Orlando Tennis Centre with 17 lighted courts – four of which can adapt for pickleball. The 4,000-square-foot building has a clubhouse, lockers, showers, a meeting space, and a pro shop.

All the land was donated by Dr. Phillips Charities to the city as part of the development of The Packing District, which includes housing, businesses, and roadways."

For more of our lives this was just where we drove through on our way to go somewhere else," said Ken D. Robinson, CEO of Dr. Phillips Charities. "There are not many times in the life of a community where we can take part in something that is truly transformational, but there are no better words to describe the Grove and the Packing district than to say transformational."

On Saturday morning, the City of Orlando will be hosting the first community picnic with bounce houses, games, music, and more.