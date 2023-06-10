Fun, new restaurant serving up TV-style dinner meals in Orlando

article

Remember the days when mom opted to pop a TV dinner in the microwave for supper rather than prepare an elaborate meal? For some of us, those days still live on!

A new restaurant in Orlando is hoping to bring you that same comfort food — think Salisbury steaks, pot pies — from their scratch-made kitchen.

Lazy Dog is bringing its handcrafted American food and drink to Orlando in late July at 8019 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy in Four Corners.

Lazy Dog has nine classic TV dinner choices on its menu that include grilled lemon chicken, cheese enchiladas, fried chicken dinner, chicken parmesan, roasted turkey, and more.

The dishes are made in-house, frozen in retro-style trays, and popped in the oven when needed.

Customers can also order friend and family meals that serve about four to five people. Some of those dishes are kung pao chicken, teriyaki chicken, Fettuccine Alfredo, and grilled BBQ chicken.

The restaurant has an extensive menu of several other items like appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, brunch, and soups.

Lazy Dog currently has one location opened in Florida in Boca Raton.