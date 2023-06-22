Expand / Collapse search

Florida restaurant named the best in the country: report

By FOX 35 News Staff
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando restaurant has been named the best in the country, according to a report by Trips to Discover.

The report analyzed data from Michelin Guide, Forbes Travel Guide, and American Automobile Association (AAA) Diamond Awards to identify 10 award-winning U.S. restaurants with the highest customer rating, and Victoria & Albert's in the City Beautiful ranked No. 1.

The restaurant – located at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – received a 4.8 out of 5 rating from customers – the highest in a competitive field of critically acclaimed culinary destinations.

Customers commended the fine dining restaurant for its menu which caters to dietary needs. They also said the restaurant is a "feast for the eyes" because of the "artistic presentation of dishes and the elegantly decorated yet intimate atmosphere."

A meal at the restaurant costs more than $60 per adult, according to Disney's website

The majority of the restaurants that made the list were located in New York:

  1. Victoria & Albert's - Orlando, Florida
  2. Cindy Wolf’s Charleston - Baltimore, Maryland
  3. The Inn at Little Washington - Washington, Virginia
  4. Per Se - New York, New York
  5. Le Bernardin - New York, New York
  6. Daniel - New York, New York
  7. Gary Danko - San Francisco, California
  8. The Modern - New York, New York
  9. Alinea - Chicago, Illinois
  10. Kai Restaurant - Phoenix, Arizona