Florida restaurant named the best in the country: report
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando restaurant has been named the best in the country, according to a report by Trips to Discover.
The report analyzed data from Michelin Guide, Forbes Travel Guide, and American Automobile Association (AAA) Diamond Awards to identify 10 award-winning U.S. restaurants with the highest customer rating, and Victoria & Albert's in the City Beautiful ranked No. 1.
The restaurant – located at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – received a 4.8 out of 5 rating from customers – the highest in a competitive field of critically acclaimed culinary destinations.
Customers commended the fine dining restaurant for its menu which caters to dietary needs. They also said the restaurant is a "feast for the eyes" because of the "artistic presentation of dishes and the elegantly decorated yet intimate atmosphere."
A meal at the restaurant costs more than $60 per adult, according to Disney's website.
The majority of the restaurants that made the list were located in New York:
- Victoria & Albert's - Orlando, Florida
- Cindy Wolf’s Charleston - Baltimore, Maryland
- The Inn at Little Washington - Washington, Virginia
- Per Se - New York, New York
- Le Bernardin - New York, New York
- Daniel - New York, New York
- Gary Danko - San Francisco, California
- The Modern - New York, New York
- Alinea - Chicago, Illinois
- Kai Restaurant - Phoenix, Arizona