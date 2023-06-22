Florida restaurant named the best in the country: report

An Orlando restaurant has been named the best in the country, according to a report by Trips to Discover.

The report analyzed data from Michelin Guide, Forbes Travel Guide, and American Automobile Association (AAA) Diamond Awards to identify 10 award-winning U.S. restaurants with the highest customer rating, and Victoria & Albert's in the City Beautiful ranked No. 1.

The restaurant – located at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – received a 4.8 out of 5 rating from customers – the highest in a competitive field of critically acclaimed culinary destinations.

Customers commended the fine dining restaurant for its menu which caters to dietary needs. They also said the restaurant is a "feast for the eyes" because of the "artistic presentation of dishes and the elegantly decorated yet intimate atmosphere."

A meal at the restaurant costs more than $60 per adult, according to Disney's website.

