CDC to discuss possible need for coronavirus booster shots

There are questions about whether vaccine boosters will be needed in the future. On Thursday, a CDC advisory panel will discuss those possible third shots.

This all comes as AdventHealth prepares to give an update on COVID-19 patients in their hospitals.

AdventHealth says they have seen a significant uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases at its facilities in the past few weeks. Right now, they say about 700 COVID patients are at their hospitals across Central Florida, but they are still seeing fewer COVID patients compared to the peak of about 900 hospitalizations in January.

Officials say while this increase shows the virus still poses a risk to the community, their hospitals are designed to be flexible and have sufficient supplies of ventilators and other specialized equipment to convert standard rooms into ICU level rooms.

AdventHealth says 94-percent of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across their nationwide system are unvaccinated.

At a news conference this week, Governor Ron DeSantis doubled down urging folks to get vaccinated.

"If you are vaccinated - fully vaccinated, the chance of you getting seriously ill or dying from COVID is effectively zero. If you look at the people being admitted to hospitals, over 95-percent of them are either not fully vaccinated or not vaccinated at all and so these vaccines are saving lives. They are reducing mortality.

AdventHealth says they continue to offer COVID vaccines for the public at six Centra Care locations.

