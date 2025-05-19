Orlando weather: Brutal heat wave continues with index in triple digits. When will relief arrive?

The Brief The heat wave sticks around in Central Florida on Monday, with temps climbing into the mid-90s. Throw in the humidity, and it’ll feel more like the low 100s. A bit of relief from the heat could be on the way later in the week, with a weakening cold front moving in on Thursday.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

We're off to a warm start to our Monday morning in Central Florida with temperatures around the upper 70s for some spots. For this afternoon, sweltering temperatures will continue.

Highs will soar well into the mid 90s. Once we factor in the humidity, it will feel a lot closer to the low 100s.

In southern parts of Brevard County, the sea-breeze will keep temperatures closer to the upper 80s and low 90s. This is what could also help to spark a very isolated and brief downpour or two for far southern Brevard and perhaps southern Osceola County as well.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Partly cloudy skies overnight. Warm and muggy. Plan for morning lows to dip down into the low and middle 70s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate Central Florida for much of the workweek, keeping temperatures consistent with what we've experienced over the weekend.

Highs through midweek will peak around the mid 90s with heat indices reaching the low 100s when factoring in humidity.

A small amount of relief from the heat may finally arrive toward the end of the week as a weakening cold front approaches on Thursday. While the front itself isn't expected to be particularly strong, it could help break down the persistent ridge of high pressure and bring a few very isolated showers and storms.

Behind the front, temperatures on Friday and into the weekend will remain above normal as highs climb into the low 90s.

