CDC: If you get this side effect from the 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose, don’t get the 2nd dose

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says some side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine are normal, but there are situations when you should not get the second dose and should instead consult your doctor.

Over 64 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out in the U.S. and over 201 million worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require patients to get an initial dose and then get a second dose weeks later.

The CDC says some side effects are normal and are signs that your body is building protection.

"These side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days."

Some side effects include pain and swelling in the arm you received the shot, fever, chills, tiredness and headaches.

However, the CDC has learned of reports that some people have experienced severe allergic reactions—also known as anaphylaxis—after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

"As an example, an allergic reaction is considered severe when a person needs to be treated with epinephrine or EpiPen or if they must go to the hospital."

Officials recommend that if you had a severe allergic reaction after getting the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, you should not get the second dose.

