VIDEO: Masked suspects break into Sanford pawn shop with saw and steal jewelry, electronics, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Seminole County
The Sanford Police Department is searching for the suspects responsible for stealing electronics and jewelry from the Value Pawn & Jewelry shop on S. French Avenue on Dec. 13. If you recognize anyone in the video, you're asked to call the police department. (Courtesy: Sanford Police Department)

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police officers have released new surveillance video in an effort to identify the suspects who reportedly broke into a local pawn shop.

The Sanford Police Department said the burglary happened on Dec. 13 at the Value Pawn & Jewelry located at 2300 S. French Avenue.

In the video, sparks are seen flying at the store's roll-down door as the suspects cut the door's lock with what appeared to be a saw, police said.

 While the suspects are cutting the lock, two cars pull up to the front of the building. Police said all of the suspects went inside the store, stealing jewelry and electronics.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department. 