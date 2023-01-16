VIDEO: Masked suspects break into Sanford pawn shop with saw and steal jewelry, electronics, police say

Sanford police officers have released new surveillance video in an effort to identify the suspects who reportedly broke into a local pawn shop.

The Sanford Police Department said the burglary happened on Dec. 13 at the Value Pawn & Jewelry located at 2300 S. French Avenue.

In the video, sparks are seen flying at the store's roll-down door as the suspects cut the door's lock with what appeared to be a saw, police said.

MORE HEADLINES:

While the suspects are cutting the lock, two cars pull up to the front of the building. Police said all of the suspects went inside the store, stealing jewelry and electronics.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department.