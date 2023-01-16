1 dead, multiple hurt in shooting near Sanford intersection, deputies say

One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to deputies.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road and the incident involved two vehicles.

Detectives said the shooting does not appear to be a random act and they are currently following up on leads. A suspect has not been arrested at this time.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Seminole County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in unincorporated Sanford that left one person dead and multiple others hurt early Monday. (SKYFOX)

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Troopers are asking drivers to take an alternate route due to police activity in that area.

This is a developing story. Watch Good Day Orlando in the above video player for live updates.