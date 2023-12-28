40,000 fans expected at Orlando's Camping World Stadium for first-ever Pop Tarts Bowl

Camping World Stadium will be filled with Kansas State and NC State fans as the ranked teams go head-to-head in the first-ever Pop Tarts Bowl on Thursday.

Preparations are underway, and officials with Florida Citrus Sports, which organizes the event, said they are anticipating nearly 40,000 people in attendance.

"This will be another one of those years where we deliver that kind of global crowd for Orlando for its week of post-season college football," said Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports.

He said the game is big for our local economy, with $30 million in economic impact expected.

Is Camping World really ready?

"You need proper concession stands, you need proper seating, and proper restroom access," Hogan said.

You may remember issues with overflowing toilets and concessions running out of beer during the first quarter of the FSU and LSU game on Sep. 3 at the venue.

"We’re totally prepared. The stadium’s upper decks are now over 30 years old. This is the part we want to fix," he said.

He goes on to say, "When you put a full house in this place like we had for Garth brooks or for LSU and Florida State earlier this year, you’re gonna test it. This building is up for renovation for a reason."

In terms of game day safety, Orlando Police said in a statement:

The Orlando Police Department takes the safety and security of our residents and visitors very seriously and are working with our law enforcement partners to keep our community safe. While we don't discuss specific security measures, we always plan and staff each event appropriately to provide proper public safety and assess the needs of the event to make any necessary security modifications.

Kickoff is 5:45 Thursday evening, but officials say give yourself ample time to get into the stadium.

Road closures around the stadium start at 7 a.m. Thursday.