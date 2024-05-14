Cabana Live shooting: Teen to be tried as adult after 10 shot at Florida pool party, SAO says

article

A Florida teen accused of firing shots during a pool party at Cabana Live, injuring 10 people, will be tried as an adult, according to the State Attorney's Office (SAO).

On Monday, a judge issued an Order of Transfer, shifting the prosecution of 16-year-old shooting suspect Christopher Bouie Jr. from Juvenile Court to the adult Circuit Court.

This decision followed the prosecutors' direct filing of Information, charging Bouie with five counts of attempted second-degree murder while discharging a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a minor, SAO said in a news release.

Shortly after midnight on April 28, Seminole County deputies responded to a private event at Cabana Live, an events venue in Sanford, after hearing multiple gunshots appearing to come from the back of the venue, the sheriff's office said, followed by crowds of people running away.

A total of 10 people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, mostly to their legs, the sheriff's office said. All are considered to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to court paperwork, witnesses said the shooting started as a fight inside the venue. Then a 16-year-old suspect turned around, pulled out a 9mm gun, and started shooting toward a crowd of people, the report said.

A security guard at the venue immediately tackled the teen to disarm him and a second security guard placed him in handcuffs until Seminole County deputies arrived, the report said.

A lawsuit has since been filed against Cabana Live by someone who was injured in the shooting.

The lawsuit alleges the owners of Cabana Live, the marina, the promoters of the event, and the security services were negligent in providing enough safety and security at the event. Among the allegations was that the defendants did not have enough security, held the event in an alleged high-crime area, and did not do enough to prevent an armed 16-year-old from attending the event.