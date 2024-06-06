Deputies ID second gunman in shooting at Cabana Live

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office has identified the second gunman accused of firing shots at Cabana Live, an entertainment venue in Sanford.

As of Thursday, the 20-year-old Tallahassee man has not been arrested, but detectives have filed information with the State Attorney's Office, which will determine if any charges are warranted.

Shortly after midnight on April 28, Seminole County deputies responded to a private event at Cabana Live after hearing multiple gunshots appearing to come from the back of the venue, the sheriff's office said, followed by crowds of people running away.

Christopher Eugene Bouie, 16, faces several felony charges, including attempted homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor, use and display of a firearm during a felony, and firing a weapon on public property.

Ten people were hurt, including Houston Texans football player Tank Dell.

According to court paperwork, witnesses said the shooting started as a fight inside the venue. The 16-year-old suspect, later identified as Christopher Bouie Jr., turned around, pulled out a 9mm gun, and started shooting toward a crowd of people, the report said.

A security guard at the venue immediately tackled the teen to disarm him and a second security guard placed him in handcuffs until Seminole County deputies arrived, the report said.

Bouie is being tried as an adult and faces five counts of attempted second-degree murder while discharging a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a minor, SAO said in a news release.

