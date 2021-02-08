Bucs' Super Bowl merchandise hits the shelves at Florida stores

article

Hours after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, local sporting goods stores, like Academy Sports and Outdoors, are rolling out their Bucs merchandise.

"All of it put out this morning, of course," store director Kevin Thieryung said. "We had the whole store here getting it out. We have a whole lot of stuff. We have hats, t-shirts, jerseys, all kinds of novelty stuff, earbuds, car flags, cozies, stickers. You name it, we have it. So, they’re picking up one of everything."

The store got the championship swag for both teams a couple of days ago so they could be ready no matter who won.

"I saw that the quarterback was wearing the shirt last night and I was surprised to see it over there," Kathy Beckman of Orlando said.

Employees said they have been busy with Central Florida fans stopping by to stock up.

"It’s our closest football team," Beckman said. "I don’t think Jacksonville is closer and I’m not a big Miami fan. So, Tampa we go there a lot."

Employees do not believe they will run out of any of the gear any time soon, but if they do, you can check at the other Academy stores in our area or order online.

