Winston throws 4 TD passes, Buccaneers outlast Rams 55-40

Jameis Winston passed for 385 yards and threw two of his four touchdown passes to Chris Godwin, and Ndamukong Suh returned Jared Goff's fumble 37 yards for a touchdown with 1:06 to play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 55-40 victory over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Recipe: Rum-glazed baby back ribs

With the Buccaneers taking on the Panthers in this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup, Ray Lampe – better known as Dr. BBQ – whipped up a classic Carolina barbecue dish with a Tampa twist.

Sherman, 49ers upend Winston, Buccaneers 31-17

Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon returned two of a retooled San Francisco defense's three interceptions of Jameis Winston for touchdowns and Robbie Gould kicked three field goals in the 49ers's 31-17 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Falcons beat Bucs 34-32

Matt Ryan's first career reception went for a touchdown and the Atlanta quarterback also threw for 378 yards and two TDs to help the Falcons conclude a disappointing season with a 34-32 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Ravens beat Bucs 20-12

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson picked apart the Tampa Bay defense on a soggy field, running for 95 yards and throwing for 131 to carry the Baltimore Ravens to a 20-12 victory Sunday.