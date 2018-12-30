Winston throws 4 TD passes, Buccaneers outlast Rams 55-40
Jameis Winston passed for 385 yards and threw two of his four touchdown passes to Chris Godwin, and Ndamukong Suh returned Jared Goff's fumble 37 yards for a touchdown with 1:06 to play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 55-40 victory over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Bucs rookie misses short FG, 2 extra points in narrow loss
Tampa Bay's kicking woes cost the Buccaneers another game.
Recipe: Rum-glazed baby back ribs
With the Buccaneers taking on the Panthers in this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup, Ray Lampe – better known as Dr. BBQ – whipped up a classic Carolina barbecue dish with a Tampa twist.
Sherman, 49ers upend Winston, Buccaneers 31-17
Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon returned two of a retooled San Francisco defense's three interceptions of Jameis Winston for touchdowns and Robbie Gould kicked three field goals in the 49ers's 31-17 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Bucs acquire offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins from Steelers
The Tampa Buccaneers have acquired offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins and a draft pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft.
Testaverde's son debuts, Bucs top Cowboys 17-15 in preseason
Vincent Testaverde's first NFL pass was badly overthrown on a simple toss in the flat, and the second was intercepted.
Buccaneers rally late, beat Browns 13-12 on rookie's FG
Matt Gay kicked a 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 13-12 preseason victory over the Cleveland Browns on Friday night.
Dobbs, Rudolph lead Steelers to 30-28 win against Bucs
Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-28 on Friday night in the preseason opener for both teams.
Bucs place Pierre-Paul on active/non-football injury list
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open training camp with Jason Pierre-Paul on the active/non-football injury list.
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith suspended 4 games by NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancers.
Bucs coaches, teammates get first look at Suh in pewter and red
The changing of the guard is now a reality. There's a new Number 93 in pewter and red after Ndamukong Suh made his debut at One Buc Place.
Ndamukong Suh headed to Tampa Bay to replace Gerald McCoy
Ndamukong Suh is headed to Tampa Bay. Suh, who helped the Rams make the Super Bowl last season, has agreed to terms with the Buccaneers as a replacement for Gerald McCoy.
Bucs become 1st NFL team with 2 female coaches on staff
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hired Maral Javadifar and Lori Locust as assistant coaches, becoming the first NFL team with two female coaches on their staff.
Buccaneers re-sign LT Smith for 3 years, $41.25 million
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed offensive tackle Donovan Smith to a three-year, $41.25 million contract.
Leftwich joins Buccaneers as offensive coordinator
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made it official: Byron Leftwich is the team's new offensive coordinator.
Arians confident Buccaneers not far from playoff contention
Tampa Bay's bid to lure Bruce Arians out of retirement and back to the NFL included a pitch from baseball manager Joe Maddon.
Goodwill find: Fan scores gear possibly donated by former Bucs coach Koetter
A Tampa Bay Bucs fan made a lucky discovery at a Goodwill store as he sorted through a stack of team gear, appearing to have belonged to former Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter.
Tampa Bay Bucs fire head coach Dirk Koetter
Dirk Koetter has been fired as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Falcons beat Bucs 34-32
Matt Ryan's first career reception went for a touchdown and the Atlanta quarterback also threw for 378 yards and two TDs to help the Falcons conclude a disappointing season with a 34-32 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Ravens beat Bucs 20-12
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson picked apart the Tampa Bay defense on a soggy field, running for 95 yards and throwing for 131 to carry the Baltimore Ravens to a 20-12 victory Sunday.