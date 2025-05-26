Florida veteran finds new life through VA wellness program: From dark thoughts to Independence Day

The Brief Central Florida veteran Justin Cheatham overcame alcoholism and depression after returning from war. He credits the Orlando VA’s Whole Health program and his son for helping him reclaim his life. Now six years sober, he’s urging other veterans to seek the support they need.



A Central Florida veteran who returned home from war found himself fighting a different kind of battle — one with anger, depression and alcohol.

'I didn't feel worth it anymore'

What we know:

Air Force veteran Justin Cheatham returned home from deployment in Kuwait and struggled with anger, depression, and alcohol addiction.

At his lowest point, he sought help at the Orlando VA Medical Center, where a nurse recommended the VA’s Whole Health program.

With support from his health coach, Greg Jackson, Cheatham began to regain control of his life and embraced sobriety and emotional wellness.

What we don't know:

While Cheatham’s progress is clear, it’s unknown how many other veterans are actively participating in similar Whole Health programs, or what barriers others may face in accessing care. The full scope of Whole Health’s impact on suicide prevention and addiction recovery among veterans remains largely anecdotal without broader data.

The backstory:

Cheatham joined the Air Force after high school and was later deployed to Kuwait. Like many service members, the transition home proved difficult. Haunted by what he describes as "dark thoughts," he turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism. His self-described "rock bottom" led him to seek help, a decision that ultimately set him on a new path.

Big picture view:

Suicide remains the leading cause of death among active-duty military members and is disproportionately high among veterans. The VA’s Whole Health initiative is part of a national push to shift from treating illness to fostering wellness by focusing on individual goals, community, and mental well-being. Stories like Cheatham’s highlight the urgent need and effectiveness of such programs.

What they're saying:

Justin Cheatham joined the Air Force after high school. He was eventually deployed to Kuwait. Soon, his inner demons began to haunt him.

"I didn't feel worth it anymore. I had those dark thoughts creeping in, of 'Why go on?'" said Cheatham "By the end of service, I had developed a drinking habit. I was a pretty bad alcoholic, I was self-medicating."

He was rock bottom when he discovered the Orlando VA Medical Center.

"One of the nurses in my primary care, Katie, she's an amazing young lady, said you need to find whole health. I think whole health will really help you, and lo and behold, these people standing behind us. They were my saving grace."

The Whole Health includes mental health. Justin's health and wellness coach, Greg Jackson, leads that team. He served in the military for 22 years and has spent the last 20 of those working in veteran healthcare.

"I feel like it's family, I'm taking care of family. So, I really enjoy what I do," said Jackson, Orlando VA wellness coach.

Jackson said that Cheatham carried a lot of anger. The VA taught him how to regulate his emotions.

"He really embraced some of the things we were teaching him here in whole health, and that's what has led to him being the person he is today."

Setting goals is paramount to success. For Cheatham, getting sober was number one.

"As of July 4th, I'll be six years sober from alcohol," he said.

Another big factor in his sobriety? His son, Gunnar, and their love for, of all things, beard competitions.

"I wanted to share the happiness it brought me and the joy it brought me, and really, it saved my life," he said.

"It's fun to hang out with Dad doing beard competitions," Gunnar Cheatham said. "He's gone through a lot and I'm just proud of him for making it."

Justin Cheatham said none of it would have been possible without the VA.

"Mental health is easier played as a team game than playing it on 'solo mode' for sure," he added. "Give us a chance, and I'm pretty sure the VA will feel that need in your life like they fill in my life.

What you can do:

If you are a veteran interested in learning more about this program, visit VA.gov and search for "whole health."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: