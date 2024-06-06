These Central Florida counties are now under burn bans: June 2024

A burn ban is used to help prevent wildfires when the county is experiencing dry weather and no rain is expected in the near future.

Currently, a handful of Central Florida counties have burn bans in effect.

Brevard County:

Brevard County placed a burn ban into effect on May 8th.

Residents will not be able to have any open fires such as bonfires, campfires, trash burning and other incineration according to the county.

According to state law the burn ban does not include state-permitted burns, the use of barbecue grills, authorized public fireworks displays and fireworks sales.

Seminole County:

Seminole County placed a burn ban into effect on May 28th.

All outdoor burning that has not been permitted by the Florida Forest Service — including bonfires, campfires and yard debris — is prohibited throughout the county.

Burn ban violators can be fined up to $500 or jailed for no more than 60 days.

Polk County:

Polk County placed a burn ban into effect on May 28th.

The burn ban prohibits campfires, bonfires, unpermitted controlled burns, burning yard and household trash, burning construction debris, burning organic debris, igniting fireworks, and noncommercial burning of materials other than for religious or ceremonial purposes, in which case they must be contained in a barbecue grill or barbecue pit, and the total fuel area cannot exceed three feet in diameter and two feet in height.

Osceola County:

Osceola County placed a burn ban into effect May 29th.

A ban on open fire pits, campfires, and yard debris is in effect within the unincorporated areas, according to Osceola County officials.

Osceola County Fire Rescue will continue to monitor conditions to determine when the burn ban will be lifted there.

Orange County:

Orange County placed a burn ban into effect on May 31st.

Residents will not be able to have any open fires of any types, including camp fires, bonfires, yard and trash burning, etc.

Flagler County:

Flagler County placed a burn ban into effect June 5th.

The ban remains in effect for seven days.

The burn ban prohibits the following:

Discharge/use of fireworks, sparklers, flares, or other items containing any "explosive compound"

Open burning, including the use of fire pits and containers

Outdoor cookers and grills unless attended by an adult at all times

Throwing matches, cigarettes, or other burning materials from vehicles

Parking vehicles with catalytic converters in high grassy areas

Volusia County:

Volusia County placed a burn ban into effect June 6th.

"The countywide restriction bans all outdoor burning not permitted by the Florida Forest Service. This includes bonfires, campfires, and yard debris burning," according to the county.

Here are steps to take to protect your home and business from wildfires according to fire officials: