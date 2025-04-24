Central Florida faces first 'extreme drought' declaration in 8 years: officials

The Brief Central Florida is now experiencing its worst drought in eight years, with the U.S. Drought Monitor upgrading several counties – including parts of Lake, Sumter, Marion, Volusia, and all of Seminole – to "Extreme" or "Severe" drought levels, while even previously unaffected Brevard County is now classified as drought-impacted.

The U.S. Drought Monitor once-weekly update has elevated parts of Central Florida, including northern Lake, northern Sumter, southeast Marion and central Volusia counties, under "Extreme Drought."

The "Severe Drought" has been expanded to now include all of Seminole County and part of Orange County. Drought has also been declared in previously drought-free Brevard County.

Why you should care:

This is the worst drought in eight years, as you have to go back to April and May of 2017 to find similar conditions.

On the drought scale there are five levels: "D0" means, 'abnormally dry', "D1" means "moderate drought', "D2" means "severe drought", "D3" means "extreme drought", and "D4" is the worst at, "Excessive Drought."

Once we start getting toward D3, concerns are raised about water resources, fire danger, and agricultural impacts.

Dig deeper:

Back in 2017, Central Florida’s last D3 event brought serious consequences. Rainfall had fallen far below normal, with some areas experiencing deficits of 6–10 inches. Wildfires surged, water restrictions were enacted, and local lakes and retention ponds dropped visibly.

Farmers reported crop stress and losses, and lawns and landscapes turned brown across neighborhoods. Conditions didn’t ease until summer thunderstorms finally broke the dry pattern in June. (Compounding the losses, Irma in 2017 later that year lead to even more ag losses.)

Now, with 2025’s declaration, many of the same risks return. Already, wildfire activity is on the rise, and reservoirs and aquifer levels are beginning to reflect the ongoing dryness. Officials warn of potential burn bans, watering restrictions, and increased fire hazard, especially as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and 90s with no rain in sight.

If 2017 is any guide, this drought could continue intensifying unless tropical moisture or early summer rains arrive soon.

This developing situation is a clear reminder: Florida’s wet season may feel inevitable, but until it arrives, the risk of fire and water scarcity is very real.