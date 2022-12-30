Bob Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, remembers late comedian over the holidays: 'Cherish every single moment'

Kelly Rizzo, the wife of the late comedian Bob Saget, shared a story over the holidays on her Instagram account remembering her last Christmas with the beloved actor and comedian, which marks almost a year after his death.

"Cherish every single moment. I certainly didn’t think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last," Rizzo wrote. "I’m so glad we had that special time together."

She wrote that it was the first Christmas where both of them were able to spend it in the same city – Chicago. It included a photo of the couple holding hands in front of a statue. It was tagged at The Pensinsula Chicago hotel.

Saget, 65, who starred in Full House, the Fuller House reboot, and hosted America's Funniest Home Videos for years, died on Jan. 9, 2022, after he was found unconscious on the bed in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida. In a statement to E News earlier this year, Saget's family said he died from head trauma.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office previously ruled out foul play and drugs in the comedian's death. Saget was in town for a series of comedy shows in the area.

"He certainly left a lasting impression that I’m so grateful for."

"He certainly left a lasting impression that I’m so grateful for. But Bob did that with everyone he met. The holidays are a time for hope, love, and togetherness. I pray that if you’re missing a loved one this holiday season, that you’re blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help carry you through," Rizzo's post read.

"As I’ve said before, I’m just so grateful that I got to have that incredible man in my life and that I got to be in his for 6 years. There’s no greater Christmas present than that."

She then ended her post with a "thank you" to everyone who has shown her love, support, and kindness throughout the year.

Earlier this year, a judge ruled to permanently block the release of photos, videos, and other details related to the actor's death, a request made by Saget's family. About 30 photos of Saget's hotel room were released by OCSO earlier this year, who said those photos were not specific to what the family's lawsuit sought to block.

On Jan. 7, Saget performed at the Hard Rock in Orlando. He posted a photo on Instagram about the show, referring to the audience as "amazing" and it being "a perfect first show of 2022."

On Jan. 9, the day of his death, Saget performed in Jacksonville.

"I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity."

"I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."