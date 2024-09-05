The Blue Man Group returns to Orlando with new theatre, show at ICON Park

The Brief The Blue Man Group is back in Orlando. They have a brand-new show and theater in ICON Park. Performances begin at the end of 2024.



Three years after the Blue Man Group took their last bow at Universal Orlando Resort Citywalk, they are returning to the city of Orlando, and all the details were announced Thursday during a celebratory ceremony.

The Blue Man Group performed at the Sharp Aquos Theatre in Citywalk for over 14 years, from June 2006 to February 2021. After their over 6,000 shows, their time at Universal came to an end due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: Blue Man Group

Now the Blue Man Group will be making their Orlando come back at ICON Park with a brand-new show and custom theater.

The new theater will have 580 seats and is scheduled to be opening at the end of 2024.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings spoke of the importance of shows and attractions like the Blue Man Group and how it will bring jobs and economic advantages.

"I'm thrilled to see the Blue Man Group come back home to Orange County and Orlando in ICON Park," Demings said.

During the celebratory ceremony, the Blue Man Group took the stage to show a little bit of what they would be bringing to their new home in ICON Park.