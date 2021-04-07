‘Bird’s eye view’: Bird watches world go by from security camera in Florida

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released footage from April 2 showing a bird watching the world go by from one of its security cameras.

"It really is a Bird’s eye view from our Eye on Crime cameras!" the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

The video shows the bird perched on what appears to be a traffic light as cars whizz by. The little bird doesn't seem to have a care in the world as it chirps before finally flying away.

