WATCH: Retiring Florida Corporal and K-9 make last call

A corporal and his K-9 partner shared a "special moment" as they made their last call before retiring from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Pasco Sheriff’s Office shared this footage that shows Cpl. Joseph Liddick and K-9 Chris making their final 10-7 call.

MORE NEWS: 'Playful' dog steals reporter's mic during live weather report

"I had a blessed career. Thank you all, God bless," Liddick says in the video.

Liddick has been with the sheriff’s office since 1996 and spent more than 21 years with the department’s K-9 unit, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said. K-9 Chris has worked with the sheriff’s office since February 2016.