Sarah Boone will represent herself while awaiting new lawyer

Accused killer Sarah Boone is still looking to hire an attorney. For now – she's still on her own, representing herself in court, and she's already running into issues.

In court on Thursday, she expressed frustration that the hearing, which was scheduled by the court the day before, came as a surprise to her.

"If I'm pro se and my own attorney, shouldn’t I be included in all of this, so I know what’s going on and not a surprise hearing like it is for the second time?"

"Ma’am, again, this is why there were benefits to being represented by counsel. The court has already identified the reasons why you no longer have those benefits. It makes things exceptionally more difficult, which I explained to you in communicating with the court and communicating with the State Attorney’s Office." Judge Wayne Wooten said.

RELATED HEADLINES:

For now, Boone has forfeited her right to counsel and will likely represent herself at her upcoming trial.

Boone is charged with second-degree murder in the 2020 death of her then boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr.

She is accused of locking her boyfriend inside a suitcase during an alleged drunken game of hide-and-seek at their Winter Park home.

She told deputies that she passed out upstairs after drinking wine and awoke hours later to find her boyfriend unresponsive.

Boone has had eight defense attorneys over the last four years. Seven were appointed by the court to represent her and most eventually asked the judge to be withdrawn from the case due to conflicts.

Now, Boone said she is doing the best she can to prepare for her case, but wants more access to all evidence in discovery.

"I don’t know if this is something that I need to pursue continuously still for me to be able to receive my hard copies because no one tells me anything," Boone told Wooten.

"I cannot answer that question because that may call for me providing legal advice, which I am prohibited from doing," Wooten replied.

The judge said she will be given access to a laptop from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Her next hearing is set for Aug. 5 with her trial scheduled to begin Oct. 7.