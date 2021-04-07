Body cam shows 'arrest' of 10-foot gator found under car in Florida

It's alligator mating season and the big guys are out in full force!

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared body cam video of a monster 10-foot alligator that was found under a parked car at a Tampa apartment complex.

On March, 31, deputies and officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife responded to the complex. A caller had said that a pond was nearby.

"But this was no small gator… it was 10’2"!!!" the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Body cam video shows trappers wrangling the gator and putting it in the back of truck. The sheriff's office says the gator was taken to a farm.

Gator mating season typically begins in May or June, but their courtship starts in early April. And that means more alligators sightings as the reptiles venture out in search of their mates.

By late June or early July, female gators will lay between 32 to 46 eggs. Incubation periods for alligators take about 60 to 65 days, and baby gators will be born in late August or early September, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Generally, alligators less than four feet in length are not large enough to be dangerous unless handled. However, if you encounter any alligator that you believe poses a threat to people, pets or property, call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWCGATOR (866-392-4286). Please be aware, nuisance alligators are killed, not relocated.

