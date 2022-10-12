Bikers pour into Daytona Beach for 30th annual Biketoberfest

Despite local impacts from Tropical Storm Ian, businesses and tourism officials are anticipating a big turnout for the annual Biketoberfest festival.

Bobby Honeycutt, owner of Froggy’s Saloon, said he doesn’t think the major hurricane is scaring off Bike fans, anticipating a good crowd.

"They’re thinking it’s going to be a good Biketoberfest, so I’m optimistic. I’m setting up as if it’s going to be. We’ll be ready one way or the other," he said.

Honeycutt says some hotels in the area are damaged but says campgrounds have added space to accommodate guests as more than 100,000 visitors are expected.

Kevin Dunmire has come to Biketoberfest for the past 20 years. The bike fan says Ian wasn’t ending his streak.

"Not only for me, the area needs the revenue, they need the support you know," he said.

The Daytona Beach Visitors Center said the event’s master plan is fully activated. The organization said most events, including those in Ormond Beach, are a go.



Tourism officials, though, are asking bikers to avoid areas that might not be fully recovered, asking them to ride with care.

The event officially starts Thursday and ends Sunday.



