Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian.

Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.

The board members decided to make a scheduled student holiday on Oct. 28 a full day of school and have turned several early dismissal days into full school days.

The updated schedule is below:

Students will have a full day on:

Friday, Oct. 28 – previously scheduled as a Student Holiday

No early dismissal on the following days:

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, May 10

As for Osceola County, the school district lost five instructional days due to Hurricane Ian (Sept. 27, 28, 29, 30, and Oct. 3 2022), but students and teachers will NOT have to make up those five days lost to Hurricane Ian, because the district exceeds the state requirement on instructional minutes.

"However if any additional days are missed this school year during the remainder of hurricane season, students and staff may be required to make up the new additional time," the district said.

Seminole County's hurricane makeup days will be Jan. 2, Jan. 3, and March 20, district officials said.

Volusia County has not released Hurricane Ian makeup dates yet. However, they did say there will be no early release on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Lake and Marion counties say there will be no makeup days required from Hurricane Ian.

Flagler County students will not have to make up the three days lost to Hurricane Ian. According to FlaglerLive.com, the first quarter will now end on Friday, Oct. 14, instead of two days earlier. The second quarter– which is scheduled to end on December 22 – will end instead on January 11.