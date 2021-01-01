Expand / Collapse search

Bethune Cookman University pushes back return to campus

By FOX 35 News Staff
Daytona Beach
Bethune-Cookman University sign. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Bethune Cookman University is pushing back the start of its spring semester.

The school cited an increase in positivity rates in Florida and across the country.

Officials said that classes will start online on January 11th and in-person classes will start on February 15th.

All students will reportedly be tested when they return to campus. 

