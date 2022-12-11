Bear runs through FL town • FL grandma stops brutal attack • Sick FL father stuck overseas • Couple saves baby

A viewer sent FOX 35 News drone footage of a bear running through a Florida town, a grandmother and her daughter helped stop an attack on a security guard in Osceola County, a family vacation turned nightmare has left a Florida father who fell ill, stuck overseas, and a Florida deputy and dispatcher heroically saved a choking baby: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.

1. Drone captures bear running through neighborhood in Florida town

FOX 35 viewer David Harrison recorded the bear in the Highlands County town of Lake Placid using a drone. In the video, you can see the bear start off jogging along a trail, and then it turns a corner to take a casual walk behind some homes.

2. 'My hat goes off to both of them': Grandmother, daughter help stop attack on security guard, sheriff says

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez released video footage of a security guard being attacked by two men at Old Town. Despite all the witnesses, he said it was two women who ran to help him, and one of them is a grandmother.

3. Florida father stuck in Aruba after falling ill during cruise, family hit with $35,000 fee to get him back

A Florida man is stuck in Aruba after falling ill during a family vacation cruise. The family told FOX 35 News they're not getting clear answers from her dad's insurance provider on what's covered and what's not, and now they're left with a hefty $35,000 fee to get their dad back.

4. Florida deputy, dispatcher saves choking baby at ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

A deputy and dispatcher husband-and-wife duo in Florida jumped into action when a baby started choking at a community outreach event. Dispatcher Lindsey Stanford and her husband Deputy Rick Stanford were helping kids pick out gifts at the Walmart in Palm Coast during "Shop with a Cop" when Lindsey noticed a baby in distress.

5. Multiple Florida teachers, bus drivers quit due to student misbehavior in Brevard County: board chairman

The Brevard County chairman told FOX 35 News that 42 teachers and eight bus drivers have quit since school started in August because of student misbehavior. Board members are afraid more will quit, too.

6. Florida man reunited with dog lost in California 7 months ago

On May 22, a man named Dean Hamilton was driving through Tulare County, California, traveling for special treatment at hospitals in the state. While traveling, he was separated from his dog, Angus, also known as Goosie. After a long seven-months they were finally reunited.