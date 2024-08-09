Bats invading Central Florida apartments; residents powerless until mid-August

Central Florida residents are facing a bat invasion in their apartments, with little they can do until mid-August.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), bats are protected year-round in Florida, making it illegal to harm or kill them. During the bat maternity season, from April 15 to August 15, it is also illegal to remove them from homes, leaving infestations unmanageable.

"Anything after April 15 and before August 15, we can’t do anything," said Derrick Clay, district manager at Trutech Wildlife Services.

Starting August 16, Clay and his team can use specialized plastic devices called "bat valves" to address the issue. The bat valves, designed specifically for bats, allow the creatures to exit but prevent their re-entry.

"These valves stay on for about a week, giving the bats time to exit humanely," Clay explained.

While bats contribute to the ecosystem by pollinating plants, dispersing seeds, and controlling insect pests, they also pose health risks, including rabies and histoplasmosis.

"Bats carry all types of diseases, most notably histoplasmosis, which can affect breathing if it gets into attics," Clay said.

Clay advises homeowners to ensure their homes are properly sealed to prevent future infestations, as bats can enter through openings as small as a quarter of an inch.