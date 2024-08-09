Researchers discover healthy coral off Florida Coast amid rising bleaching concerns

Researchers from the Palm Beach Zoo are expressing optimism after discovering healthy coral off the coast of Florida. This finding is significant amid growing concerns that rising water temperatures are causing widespread coral bleaching. Coral bleaching occurs when corals become stressed and expel the algae living in their tissues, leading them to turn white.

However, researchers have found that coral in Palm Beach County's reefs remains healthy, and water temperatures in the area are relatively low compared to other coastal regions.

MORE HEADLINES:

Mike Terrell, Coral Conservation Coordinator at the Palm Beach Zoo and Conservation Society, noted, "Even though the water temperatures are warm, they're not as warm as they were this time last year. And so, if those cooler water temperatures keep staying, this could be a better year for the coral reefs."

Healthy coral reefs are crucial as they provide half of the world's breathable oxygen and protect coastal regions from storms.